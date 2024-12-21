VIP AUDIO 12/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-20-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill covers which indy wrestlers were getting WWE tryouts, items on Raven, Alex Shelley, Mick Foley, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Dec. 20, 2006. Pat runs down the upcoming big shows from TNA and Ring of Honor, and previews Monday’s Tribute for The Troops Raw Special. Plus the latest news, including WWE bringing another legend to Ohio Valley, the brother of a Raw wrestler signs with WWE, and which indy wrestlers are getting their WWE tryouts. Pat presents another chapter in the history of wrestler vs. celebrity matches on the Big Clip. There’s fresh Listener Mail, including question about Mick Foley, ECW and former baseball star Dale Murphy. Raven and Alex Shelley provide holiday cheer as they appear the Indy Lineup of the Week, and the readers book a huge four-way main event for WrestleMania 23 on the Question of the Week.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO