FREE PODCAST 1/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss dreadful execution of Raw, Rumble hype, New Japan WrestleKingdom 9, TNA’s Wednesday relaunch, live calls and email questions (128 min.)

January 5, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (1-6-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell who discuss the dreadful execution of WWERaw, Royal Rumble hype, New Japan Wrestle Kingdom 9 on PPV, TNA’s Wednesday relaunch, and more with a mix of live calls and email questions.

