VIP AUDIO 1/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Wade Keller Hotlines (4th Week of November 2006): News on Lita’s future, Piper, Flair, Austin, plus Impact and Raw reviews, Ask the Editor (166 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines for the Nov. 23-30, 2006 period, all combined into one file lasting over two hours.

THURSDAY – NOVEMBER 23 (News and Analysis on Austin, Shelton, Show, more)

FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 24 (TNA Impact analysis)

SATURDAY – NOVEMBER 25 (Audio Ask the Torch)

SUNDAY – NOVEMBER 26 (How WWE could totally shake things up at S-Series)

MONDAY – NOVEMBER 27 (Ric Flair news, Piper update, Lita’s future, Raw reaction)

TUESDAY – NOVEMBER 28 (News Analysis, Newsletter Preview)

WEDNESDAY – NOVEMBER 29 (Ratings Analysis, ECW TV thoughts, More)

THURSDAY – NOVEMBER 30 (Impact Analysis)

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

