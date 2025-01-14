VIP AUDIO 1/13 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Penta debuts, Rumble gets more loaded, Gunther-Jey set up for SNME, Drew-Punk-Seth exchange, Priest vs. Balor, Women’s IC Title final (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 13 edition of WWE Raw which was the second-ever episode on Netflix. It included an opening segment with Seth Rollins, C.M. Punk, and Drew McIntyre discussing the Rumble and setting up a future Seth-Drew match. It also featured the Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament final, Chad Gable against the debuting Penta, Damien Priest vs. Finn Balor in a street fight blow-off match, special appearances by Nia Jax, Bayley, and Oba Femi, Jey Uso challenges Gunther to a World Title match, and more.

