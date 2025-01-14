VIP AUDIO 11/14 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (10-15-2017): Montreal Screwjob revisited, Styles as centerpiece, Omega’s presser, what if Triple H and Steph divorced, Graves, Regal, NJPW (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Nov. 15, 2017 episode of The Fix Mailbag. Topics included:

Montreal Screwjob revisited

A.J. Styles as centerpiece

Kenny Omega’s presser

What if Triple H and Steph divorced

Corey Graves potential comeback if Bryan Danielson does

William Regal

NJPW

More

