AEW DYNAMITE MAXIMUM CARNAGE PREVIEW (1/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio at Andrew J Brady Music Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 1,064 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 1,573. The arena has a capacity of 4,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Brian Cage vs. Kenny Omega

Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – AEW World Championship match

Private Party & Mark Briscoe vs. Hurt Syndicate – Trios match

Christian Cage vs. Hook

Women’s Casino Gauntlet match (winner will get AEW Women’s World Championship shot at Grand Slam)

Ricochet will speak

