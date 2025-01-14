AEW DYNAMITE MAXIMUM CARNAGE PREVIEW (1/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Where: Cincinnati, Ohio at Andrew J Brady Music Center
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 1,064 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 1,573. The arena has a capacity of 4,500 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Brian Cage vs. Kenny Omega
- Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – AEW World Championship match
- Private Party & Mark Briscoe vs. Hurt Syndicate – Trios match
- Christian Cage vs. Hook
- Women’s Casino Gauntlet match (winner will get AEW Women’s World Championship shot at Grand Slam)
- Ricochet will speak
Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/8): Keller’s report on Casino Gauntlet, return of Kenny Omega, MJF appearance, Lashley vs. Briscoe, Ospeay vs. Matthews
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Anthony Bowens will miss AEW Collision due to California wildfires
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.