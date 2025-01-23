News Ticker

WWE NXT Ratings Report (1/21): Total viewership and demo rating for show headlined by Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe, plus comparisons to past two years

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

January 23, 2025

Tuesday night’s (1/21) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 812,000 viewers, compared to 779,000 the prior week and the 798,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 702,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 683,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 677,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 600,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 638,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.22 rating, compared to 0.17 and 0.25 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.20.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.14 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.17.

The announced matches and segments were…

  • Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe – NXT Championship match
  • Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland – NXT North American Championship match
  • Lexis King vs. Charlie Dempsey – NXT Heritage Cup match

