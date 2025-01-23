WWE NXT Ratings Report (1/21): Total viewership and demo rating for show headlined by Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe, plus comparisons to past two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (1/21) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 812,000 viewers, compared to 779,000 the prior week and the 798,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 702,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 683,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 677,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 600,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 638,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.22 rating, compared to 0.17 and 0.25 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.20.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.14 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.17.

The announced matches and segments were…

Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe – NXT Championship match

Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland – NXT North American Championship match

Lexis King vs. Charlie Dempsey – NXT Heritage Cup match

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…