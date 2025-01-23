WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch compilation of Dominik Mysterio’s backstage antics?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In the last couple of years, no one has gone through a more drastic character shift than Dominik Mysterio. He has gone from being Rey Mysterio’s son to Liv Morgan’s man, with tons of things happening in between. Not only is he popular in the ring and by the side of the Judgment Day, but he also has his fair share of backstage moments. He’s making every second of his screentime count, with tons of footage adding to his character development.

The WWE YouTube channel’s latest WWE Playlist celebrates those backstage hi-jinks that have made Dominik Mysterio a popular person. There’s been a lot of light shone on what’s happened inside and around the ring with him. Now it’s time to go backstage and highlight the many things he’s done outside the ring.

This was a great video showcasing how the backstage segments have done wonders for Dominik Mysterio and his character development. One major reason for that is because of the variety of segments taking place in the Judgment Day Clubhouse. Most of the group’s storyline progression has happened there, including many highlighted in the video.

I enjoyed the wide variety of Dom and Liv moments, as that is currently an important story in their overall saga at the moment. It was also nice to see the classic PSP moment from when he was little in the video. However, I thought there should have been a wider variety amongst the clips of him with the other Judgment Day members. They all played a very important part in Dom’s character as well, especially Rhea Ripley. Having an equal balance of Liv and Rhea would’ve made the video better.

Overall, this was a nice video showing Dominik Mysterio and his many antics that have taken place backstage. He has grown so much as a performer and as a character in the past couple of years. A lot of that is owed to the Judgment Day and their many segments. They have transformed Dom into a charismatic fully formed adult who is very popular with the fans.

It’s hard to believe the kid we saw win the Raw Tag Team titles is the same man we see in the Judgment Day today. What happens outside the ring is as important as what happens inside the ring, with Dominik Mysterio being a great example of that statement.