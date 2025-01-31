News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/31 – WKPWP Mailbag from 5 Yrs Ago: (1-28-2020) Keller & Parks answer email questions on whether CM Punk vs. Lesnar was still a dream match, Charlotte’s WM options, what if Bryan won 2015 Rumble, Excalibur, more (100 min.)

January 31, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-28-2020) PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks to answer listener questions on these topics:

  • Edge’s top potential opponents
  • The pace of Edge-Randy Orton storyline
  • Who should win Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
  • If Lesnar only jobs to one wrestler in the next 18 months who should it be
  • Is C.M. Punk vs. Lesnar a dream match still
  • Charlotte’s WrestleMania options including NXT Champ
  • Excalibur’s commentary on AEW Dynamite
  • NXT UK talent mixing with NXT US talent
  • What if Daniel Bryan instead of Roman Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble
  • Is AEW responsible for improvements in Raw in last two months
  • And more

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025