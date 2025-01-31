FREE PODCAST 1/31 – WKPWP Mailbag from 5 Yrs Ago: (1-28-2020) Keller & Parks answer email questions on whether CM Punk vs. Lesnar was still a dream match, Charlotte’s WM options, what if Bryan won 2015 Rumble, Excalibur, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-28-2020) PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks to answer listener questions on these topics:

Edge’s top potential opponents

The pace of Edge-Randy Orton storyline

Who should win Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

If Lesnar only jobs to one wrestler in the next 18 months who should it be

Is C.M. Punk vs. Lesnar a dream match still

Charlotte’s WrestleMania options including NXT Champ

Excalibur’s commentary on AEW Dynamite

NXT UK talent mixing with NXT US talent

What if Daniel Bryan instead of Roman Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble

Is AEW responsible for improvements in Raw in last two months

And more

