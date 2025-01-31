FREE PODCAST 1/31 – WKPWP Mailbag from 5 Yrs Ago: (1-28-2020) Keller & Parks answer email questions on whether CM Punk vs. Lesnar was still a dream match, Charlotte’s WM options, what if Bryan won 2015 Rumble, Excalibur, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-28-2020) PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks to answer listener questions on these topics:
- Edge’s top potential opponents
- The pace of Edge-Randy Orton storyline
- Who should win Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
- If Lesnar only jobs to one wrestler in the next 18 months who should it be
- Is C.M. Punk vs. Lesnar a dream match still
- Charlotte’s WrestleMania options including NXT Champ
- Excalibur’s commentary on AEW Dynamite
- NXT UK talent mixing with NXT US talent
- What if Daniel Bryan instead of Roman Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble
- Is AEW responsible for improvements in Raw in last two months
- And more
