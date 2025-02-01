VIP AUDIO 1/31 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: KO doesn’t want to be overlooked and then Punk comes out, Priest and Fatu crossed paths, Cody bodysurfs with Cole, Tiffany, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 31 edition of WWE Smackdown which included Kevin Owens complaining about being overlooked last week leading to a mid-ring exchange with C.M. Punk, plus Tiffany with an in-ring promo interrupted by Candice LeRae and Nia Jax, Cody Rhodes body surfs with Michael Cole, Damien Priest crosses paths with several heels including Jacob Fatu most notably, and more.

