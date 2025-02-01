FREE PODCAST 1/31 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Cadet: Final Rumble predictions including dark horse options, KO-Punk, Priest-Fatu, live chat interaction (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kurt Cadet to discuss WWE Smackdown with live caller and chat interactions including Jason D from Australia. They begin by discussing whether WWE gave any hints of who is more likely to win the Rumble tonight with a list of who are candidates with pros and cons of each option, plus any dark horses worth considering? Then they discuss the great Kevin Owens-C.M. Punk exchange, the prominence of Damien Priest, the Jade Cargill mystery and whether it’s Bianca Belair or Naomi (or both) behind her attack, Cody Rhodes bodysurfing with Michael Cole (good or bad), and much more.
