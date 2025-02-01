News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/1 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative Team Member John Piermarini provides insights on crazy week for WWE and Reigns plus behind the scenes machinations of WWE with travel, producers, scripts (125 min.)

February 1, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (1-30-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller talked in-depth with WWE Creative Team member John Piermarini who provides his analysis and insights on a crazy week for WWE and Roman Reigns, plus behind the scenes machinations of WWE with travel, producers, script checklists. Live callers throughout add their points of view and ask questions.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025