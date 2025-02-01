FREE PODCAST 2/1 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative Team Member John Piermarini provides insights on crazy week for WWE and Reigns plus behind the scenes machinations of WWE with travel, producers, scripts (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (1-30-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller talked in-depth with WWE Creative Team member John Piermarini who provides his analysis and insights on a crazy week for WWE and Roman Reigns, plus behind the scenes machinations of WWE with travel, producers, script checklists. Live callers throughout add their points of view and ask questions.

