FREE PODCAST 2/1 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Moxley-Jericho, Britt takes aim at Schiavone, Hangman’s journey, Young Bucks character development, live callers, mailbag (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (1-29-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jonny Fairplay of Survivor fame to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag question. They cover the Jon Moxley-Chris Jericho opening segment, Britt Baker’s promo taking aim at Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross, where AEW should go with the AEW World Title at Revolution and beyond, The Young Bucks personality development on Dynamite, Hangman Page’s character journey, Darby Allin, and much more. Also, an on-site correspondent from Cleveland with details on a big angle taped for Dark next week and crowd reactions throughout the night.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO