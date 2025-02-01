VIP PODCAST 2/1 – WWE Royal Rumble PLE Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Men’s Rumble outcome, Women’s Rumble outcome, KO-Cody and the Sami dynamic, more (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE Royal Rumble, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Todd Martin and Rich Fann to discuss the event start to finish starting with trying to process the unexpected Jey Uso win. After Todd gives his opinion, Rich says he disagreed with almost everything Todd said. The discussion continues into the key aspect of where that leaves other key wrestlers who were believed to be lined up for one of two World Title matches that are now down to just one open slot due to Jey’s win. They also review each stanza of the Men’s Rumble, then move on to Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens including trying to make sense of Michael Cole’s comment about Sami Zayn’s role. From there, thoughts on the two-out-of-three falls WWE Tag Title match with the Street Profits interfering. And finally, analysis of Charlotte’s win and who the winners and losers were otherwise in terms of how they were framed by WWE and how the crowd reacted to them. They also discussed Stephanie McMahon introducing the show.

