FREE PODCAST 2/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE Royal Rumble post-show: LeClair & Parks talk Jey’s surprising Rumble win and more with live callers and chat interactions (148 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair and Greg Parks discuss in-depth the WWE Royal Rumble in great depth. They analyzed Jey Uso’s surprise men’s Royal Rumble win, Charlotte Flair’s not-surprising win in the women’s Royal Rumble, plus Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens and the Machine Guns vs. DIY. They were joined by live callers and chat comments throughout.

