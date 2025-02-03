30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (1/16/1995): Bret Hart vs. Jeff Jarrett, Diesel takes over Slim Jim commercials, Kings Court with Ted DiBiase, plus Mabel, Mantaur, 1-2-3 Kid, Bob Holly, Heavenly Bodies

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

JANUARY 16, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #317 )

(1) 1-2-3 Kid & Bob Holly defeated The Heavenly Bodies in a rematch from Kid & Holly over the weekend where Kid & Holly beat them to advance to the tag finals at Rumble.

-A backstage interview aired with William “Hiccup” Shatner & Bret Hart. Shatner renamed Roadie, “Road Kill.”a

(2) Mantaur, now managed by Jim Cornette, won a squash.

-On the Royal Rumble Update, Todd Pettengill ran down the line-up for Rumble a final time. Before going to a commercial, he interviewed Jarrett with Roadie outside their locker room as a preview to the TV main event. It was a nice touch showing Jarrett walking toward the runway for his match going into the commercial…

(3) Bret Hart pinned Jeff Jarrett with a roll-through pinfall. After the match, Roadie attempted to attack Hart but Shatner rammed him into the turnbuckle and threw him over the top rope. Roadie took some nice bumps during the sequence.

-The new Diesel Slim Jim commercial aired. It will take a while to get used to, but Diesel carried Randy Savage’s former spot well.

-The tag tournament was recapped with highlights of Kid & Holly beating The Bodies and Bigelow & Tatanka beating The Head Shrinkers.

-On King’s Court with Jerry Lawler, Ted DiBiase had his entire crew with him and previewed each of their matches at the Rumble. He added that when Bigelow & Tatanka win the tag belts, they will defend the belts the next day against The Smoking Gunns live on Raw.

(4) Mabel won a squash.

-Afterward, Mabel talked about winning the Rumble. Bundy then came to the ring and told Mabel he was the true “big man” in the WWF and he would win. It was Mabel’s first real chance to show emotion as he challenged Bundy.

-An excellent Diesel video closed the show.

