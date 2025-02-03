AEW COLLISION RESULTS (2/1): Hook & Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian, Renee sitdown interview with Ricochet, Garcia vs. O’Reilly vs. Moriarty for TNT Title, Copeland challenges Mox

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

FEBRUARY 1, 2025

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. AT PROPST ARENA AT VON BRAUN CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNT AND MAX

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavon Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

Attendance per WrestleTix: 2.305

[HOUR ONE]

-The Elton John intro played

– Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to show

(1) HOOK & SAMOA JOE vs. THE PATRIARCHY (Kip Sabian & Nick Wayne) (W/Christian Cage & Mother Wayne)

The match started with Hook landing a headlock takeover on Wayne. Hook landed a suplex and tagged in Joe. Sabian got a cheap shot as the official tried to beat himself and Joe up. Sabian went for a dive, and Joe moved out of the way. Wayne tripped up Hook, and Sabian hit a suplex, but the official missed the count because he was distracted by Joe. Sabian and Wayne made quick tags in and out to keep the pressure on Hook. Wayne hit a flying European uppercut on Hook for a near fall. Hook made the hot tag into Joe, and he ran wild. In the match’s closing moments, Joe hit Sabain and followed up with a Muscle Buster to secure the win for his team.

After the match, Christian attacked Joe and Hook after the bell with his metal folder.

WINNERS: Hook and Samoa Joe in 8:00.

(Brian’s Thoughts: The match overall was okay. Nothing to write home about. Joe has a great hot tag.)

-Adam Copeland was backstage, and he challenged Jon Moxley to match at AEW Revolution.

(Brian’s Thoughts: I encourage AEW to go a different direction for the main event for this PPV. Cope vs Moxley isn’t worthy of the top spot. If everything goes as I expect with Toni Storm and Mariah May, AEW should consider giving Women’s World Title the top spot for this show.)

(2) THE BEAST MORTOS vs. ADAM PRIEST

WINNER: The Beast Mortos in under 1:00.

-After the match, Max Caster came down to begin his open challenge series. Rush made his return and accepted the open challenge.

(3) RUSH (w/Dralistico & The Beast Mortos) vs. MAX CASTER

Rush came down the ramp with new gear that looked great. Rush nailed a forearm shot and beat Caster from pillar to post. Rush made quick work of Caster by hitting the Bull’s Horns.

WINNER: Rush in 1:00..

-After the match, Rush grabbed a mic and told Mortos to remember they were a family. He said that you get the horns when you mess with the bull.

-A promo was shown with Chris Jericho starting in his new match.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with the OutRunners to hype up their upcoming match with the Learning Tree.

(4) THE LEARNING TREE (Bryan Keith & Chris Jericho w/Big Bill) THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)

Jericho started the match with a thumb-to-the-eye Magnum. Floyd and Magnum hit a flurry of atomic drops. Both Keith and Jericho were sent to the outside. Jericho distracted the official so Bill could land a big boot on Magnum. [c]

After the break, Magnum got the hot tag into Floyd, and he ran wild. Keith broke up the double bicep drop. Jericho went for the walls of Jericho, but Magnum broke the submission hold. The OutRunners finally hit the double bicep drop. In the closing moments of the match, the OutRunners went for Total Recall, but Jericho distracted the official, which allowed Bill to interfere so Keith could cradle Magnum for the pinfall to secure the victory for his team.

WINNERS: The Learning Tree in 9:00.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Based on how the post-match went, you could have shortened this match by two minutes, which would have been more effective.

-Big Bill jumped the OutRunners after the match. Bill went to double chokeslam both men through a table, but Bandido made the save, and one arm pressed Keith through the table.

-A video package aired, and Kyle Fletcher wanted to avenge his loss from the C2 and challenged Mark Briscoe to a rematch.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Kazuchika Okada. Buddy Matthews interrupted the interview and called Okada a bitch.

(5) HARLEY CAMERON vs. TAYA VALKYRIE

Before the bell rang, the fans chanted “Harley.” Cameron hit a Valkyrie to the head for a near fall. Cameron went for a 619, but Valkyrie blocked it and rolled through to hit a sliding powerbomb. [c]

After the break, Cameron hit a shining wizard for a near fall. The crowd chanted, “Feel the wrath!” Valkyrie hit a running powerbomb for a near-fall. Cameron recovered and hit an Asutrialian destroyer for a near fall. Cameron went for a flying senton in the match’s closing moments but crashed and burned. This allowed Valkyrie to hit a spear. Valkyrie went for the cover, but Cameron could cradle her for the pinfall to secure her first-ever pinfall victory.

WINNER: Harley Cameron in 8:00.

(Brian’s Thoughts: A nice moment for Cameron. I’ve seen people upset there’s a possibility Cameron, the opponent for Mercedes Mone for the TBS Title. For a TV special in Cameron’s home country of Australia, sometimes it’s refreshing to do nice things, and Cameron has earned this opportunity.)

[HOUR TWO]

-Renee Paquette conducted a sit-down interview with Ricochet. She asked what he wanted to get off his chest. Ricochet said that for the past five years, all he’s heard from fans worldwide is that AEW is where I should be.

“AEW is where the best wrestle, and they said that I belong among them,” he said. “Honestly, I really heard everything that they were saying, I saw everything that they were saying, and I agreed with them because I also believed that AEW is where I belong. But I sat back, and I watched silently as I saw the guys I traveled in the world with going on to do amazing things right here. Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, The Young Bucks, Swerve Strickland.

“What happened the moment that I got here? All those same fans, all the fans that lit up my Twitter and my Instagram and sent me messages about how I belonged here, they turned their backs on me. I am one of the most innovative wrestlers on this planet, and they have the nerve to tell me otherwise. I beat their white knight. Will Ospreay, clean in the middle of the ring, and what happened?

“They decided to shower me in toilet paper and then, on top of that, Swerve Strickland, a man that I’ve known for damn near 15 years, a man that I’ve never really seen eye to eye with, a man that was actually champion the day that I signed my contract here, what did he do? He thought mocking me and joining in with the people was cute. He thought it was cute to embarrass me as well, and look what happened to him. I drove those scissors into the middle of this forehead. That was for everybody: everybody who stood behind him, everybody who sat in the audience, everybody who thought it was okay to mock and embarrass me. You see, that’s not gonna happen.”

Swerve Strickland appeared in the shot and said, “Renee, I’ll take this from here.” He said he watched him in his underground days including CZW. He called him Trevor. “I will never forget the day you announced you were a free agent,” he said. He said AEW has a way of exposing people for who they really are. “You pretended to be a superhero to these people, and they rejected you for it. Me? I know I’m the villain, and I get all the respect in the world for it. In less than a week, on February 5th, in Georgia, I’m going to show you that there are levels to this. This isn’t going to be an athletic exhibition or a showcase of the innovators. This is going to be a fight. You cannot win in a fight against the most dangerous man in AEW.”

Ricochet replied: “So if you are right about one thing, I’m not good at pretending. I’m not good at acting. You’re right that I’m not good at cutting a promo on something I don’t believe in. The fans could see it every single time that I went out there, and I pretended to give a damn about those people or what they think of me because, to be honest with you, I never have, and I never will. It’s funny. You call yourself the most dangerous man in AEW. But ever since hangman snatched your grill, man, I ain’t felt no threat from you. I’ll see you in Atlanta.”

(Brian’s Thoughts: Renee Paquette is filling the role of Jim Ross very well. Ricochet was sincere and honest throughout this entire segment. Nothing felt forced or fake with his words and delivery. Strickland comes off as a killer and star, as always. Their match this Wednesday would be great.)

-Timeless Toni Storm cut a promo. Storm said that for the last six weeks, she’s been playing Toni Storm’s role. I didn’t do this for you, but I did it for myself. Storm said she had to run away from herself. I realized the only way out was from the fire, and the only way out was through the fire, so I rebuilt myself to look you in the eye, and you know what? I saw everything I needed to see. “Mariah, May, you are a fraud,” she said. “You are a bitch. You don’t think I’m real. It doesn’t get more real than me, for I am Timeless Toni Storm, and your time is up.”

(Brian’s Thoughts: Short but good follow up promo from Storm from the great segment last Saturday.)

-There was a highlight package honoring the career of Christopher Daniels.

-Renee interviewed Harley Cameron backstage. Renee let her know Mercedes Moné wasn’t there tonight. Cameron pulled out a puppet resembling Mone and started doing Mone’s impressions. Mone interrupted the interview, called Cameron a loser, and said she wouldn’t get a title shot at Grand Slam.

(Brian’s Thoughts: This may be a nitpick on my part, but AEW needs to be cut back on interviews getting interrupted. There are ways to make these things more original, as it’s just a standard wrestling trope.)

(6) DANIEL GARCIA vs. KYLE O’REILLY AND LEE MORIARTY (w/Shane Taylor) – TNT Title match

WINNER: Daniel Garcia retains the TNT Title in 12:00.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Well-wrestled throughout, and I thought all three men looked great. Bigger picture stuff, what is the long-term play with Garcia as the TNT Champion.)

-After the match, Shane Taylor Promotions looked to jump the O’Reilly and Garcia, but Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Daddy Magic made the save.

-A hype video for Thunder Rosa and Penelope Ford was shown.

-A video was shown to tease the return of Hologram.

(7) MEGAN BAYNE vs. HYENA HERA

WINNER: Megan Bayne in 1:25.

(Brian’s Thoughts: I’ve always been a massive fan of Bayne. She has everything you need to be a star with AEW, including poise and presence. If AEW gets behind her, I wouldn’t be shocked at all. By mid-next year, she’s a world champion. )

(8) FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. DEATH RIDERS (Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta w/Marina Shafir)

WINNERS: FTR in 17:00.

-Post-match Rated FTR and Jay White cornered Moxley, and all hit their finishers. White was going to hit Moxley with a chair, but the Death Riders made the save.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The show was easy to watch; eight matches is probably two too many, in my opinion. However, the promo segments throughout the show were excellent, and I hope AEW continues to do those moving forward.