FREE PODCAST 2/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (2-5-2015) Live callers discuss the Road to WM31, Austin’s interview with Triple H, why NXT is like a great lunch, fixing Roman’s push, more (107 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (2-5-2015) to a PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch’s James Caldwell taking live calls discussing the hot topics of the week including the Road to WrestleMania 31, Fast Lane, the Triple H interview on the Stone Cold Podcast and what was learned about Triple H, Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns, and a record number of analogies, and more.

