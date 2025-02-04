VIP AUDIO 2/3 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Fans regale Jey with cheers and chants, Charlotte fails to win over fans, Sami vs. Punk in qualifier, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 3 edition of WWE Raw, the final episode after the Royal Rumble. It opened with Jey Uso getting a memorable extended passionate celebration from the fans cheering his Rumble win. Then Gunther came out to react to Jey’s win. The show included a notable Charlotte promo with a negative crowd response despite attempts to win over the fans. Also, Seth Rollilns explains why he did what he did to Roman Reigns. Elimination Chamber qualifiers started including the C.M. Punk vs. Sami Zayn main event with an angle with Kevin Owens afterward.

