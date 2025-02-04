FREE PODCAST 2/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Barnett: Jey Uso’s crowd connection, Charlotte’s lack of crowd connection, more with chat, emails, live callers (167 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss WWE Raw on Netflix. They begin with an extended discussion about the follow-up to Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble win with a remarkable several minutes of crowd adulation and support for Jey that moved him to tears, followed by a stellar heel promo from Gunther. From there they talk to an on-site correspondent who attended in Cleveland discussing the reaction to Charlotte Flair among other observations. Then more talk about Charlotte-Rhea compared to Charlotte-Tiffany and the perils of both options. From there, other topics included Sami Zayn’s compelling journey, Seth Rollins getting away from stomping Roman Reigns, and more with live callers, live chat, and mailbag contributions.

