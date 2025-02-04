FREE PODCAST 2/4 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-3-2020) Ricochet earns title shot, Orton comes out to address Edge, Charlotte confronted by Ripley, Drew confident (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (2-3-2020), Wade was joined by PWTorch.com’s Zack Heydorn to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discuss Ricochet earning a WWE Title shot against Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton coming out to address Edge, Charlotte confronted by Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre conveys confidence, and more. Caller topics include whether Orton’s segment worked, whether Aleister Black made sense, if a Becky-Asuka rematch is good, whether NXT Women’s Title at WrestleMania is a positive or negative, and much more. Then they talk with an on-site correspondent who attended in Salt Lake City, Utah. And finally, they answer email questions on a variety of other Raw-related topics including puzzling WWE announcing tendencies.

