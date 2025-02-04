VIP PODCAST 2/4 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Jey’s Raw celebration, new Grant-McMahon allegations, McAfee throws off Hogan’s spin, Dynamite preview, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

Jey Uso’s memorable celebration on Raw of being the 2025 Royal Rumble winner

What Raw indicates about the Rumble favorites who didn’t win in terms of their WrestleMania options

The latest with Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, and the Don Callis Family

A preview of Dynamite including who Callis’s mystery opponent for Ospreay could be

The Mariah May-Toni Storm storyline and the flaw at this point that might not be fixable

Details on the latest new allegations in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis

The media’s loss of influence to hold celebrities and corporations in check which has led to softball press conferences

What Pat McAfee said to Hulk Hogan that startled him as Hogan was trying to sell the reason he was booed

The latest the WWF Ring Boy scandal

Megan Bayne’s AEW potential

Mina Shirakawa’s injury

The glitchy signal issues on Raw on Netflix this week

And more!

