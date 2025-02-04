News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/4 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Jey’s Raw celebration, new Grant-McMahon allegations, McAfee throws off Hogan’s spin, Dynamite preview, more (102 min.)

February 4, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Jey Uso’s memorable celebration on Raw of being the 2025 Royal Rumble winner
  • What Raw indicates about the Rumble favorites who didn’t win in terms of their WrestleMania options
  • The latest with Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, and the Don Callis Family
  • A preview of Dynamite including who Callis’s mystery opponent for Ospreay could be
  • The Mariah May-Toni Storm storyline and the flaw at this point that might not be fixable
  • Details on the latest new allegations in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis
  • The media’s loss of influence to hold celebrities and corporations in check which has led to softball press conferences
  • What Pat McAfee said to Hulk Hogan that startled him as Hogan was trying to sell the reason he was booed
  • The latest the WWF Ring Boy scandal
  • Megan Bayne’s AEW potential
  • Mina Shirakawa’s injury
  • The glitchy signal issues on Raw on Netflix this week
  • And more!

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025