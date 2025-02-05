FREE PODCAST 2/4 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk Jey’s Raw celebration, new Grant-McMahon allegations, McAfee throws off Hogan’s spin, Dynamite preview, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:
- Jey Uso’s memorable celebration on Raw of being the 2025 Royal Rumble winner
- What Raw indicates about the Rumble favorites who didn’t win in terms of their WrestleMania options
- The latest with Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, and the Don Callis Family
- A preview of Dynamite including who Callis’s mystery opponent for Ospreay could be
- The Mariah May-Toni Storm storyline and the flaw at this point that might not be fixable
- Details on the latest new allegations in Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis
- The media’s loss of influence to hold celebrities and corporations in check which has led to softball press conferences
- What Pat McAfee said to Hulk Hogan that startled him as Hogan was trying to sell the reason he was booed
- The latest the WWF Ring Boy scandal
- Megan Bayne’s AEW potential
- Mina Shirakawa’s injury
- The glitchy signal issues on Raw on Netflix this week
- And more!
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.