AEW Collision Ratings Report (2/1): Details on big viewership drop and demo ratings for episode up against Royal Rumble, plus year-ago comparisons

Saturday night’s (2/1) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 197,000 viewers, compared to 250,000 the prior week (up against Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock) and the 342,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 266,000.

One year ago this week, Collision drew 404,000, up from 300,000 the week before when it went up against WWE’s Royal Rumble event. Then ten-week rolling average was 412,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.06 rating, compared to 0.07 and 0.10 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.07.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.12 rating, up from 0.06 up against the WWE Royal Rumble the prior week, with a ten-week rolling average of 0.21.

The announced matches and segments were…

Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe

Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford

Adam Cole & Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Shane Taylor Enterprises vs. Daniel Garcia & Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

