WWE NXT Ratings Report (2/4): Viewership and demo ratings for show headlined by Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Oba Femi & Trick Williams, plus Bayley

Last night’s (2/4) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 766,000 viewers, compared to 827,000 the prior week and the 812,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 731,000.
One year ago this week, NXT drew 650,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 673,000.
Two years ago this week, NXT drew 562,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 620,000.
In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.20 rating, compared to 0.19 and 0.22 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.18.
One year ago, it drew a a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.19.
Two years ago, it drew a 0.11 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.16.
The announced matches and segments were…
- Oba Femi & Trick Williams vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) – Tag Team match
- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne
- Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Ridge Holland
- Kelani Jordan vs. Karmen Petrovic
- NXT Women’s Championship Vengeance Day Summit with Giulia, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez
- Charlotte Flair to appear
