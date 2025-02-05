WWE NXT Ratings Report (2/4): Viewership and demo ratings for show headlined by Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Oba Femi & Trick Williams, plus Bayley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (2/4) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 766,000 viewers, compared to 827,000 the prior week and the 812,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 731,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 650,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 673,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 562,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 620,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.20 rating, compared to 0.19 and 0.22 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.18.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.19.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.11 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.16.

The announced matches and segments were…

Oba Femi & Trick Williams vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) – Tag Team match

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Ridge Holland

Kelani Jordan vs. Karmen Petrovic

NXT Women’s Championship Vengeance Day Summit with Giulia, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez

Charlotte Flair to appear

