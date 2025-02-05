FREE PODCAST 2/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk possible “transformative” changes in WWE Network and PPVs, Drew’s rising stock, AEW vs. NXT star power, Hangman, XFL, more (160 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-6-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discussed possible “transformative” changes in WWE Network and PPVs, Drew McIntyre’s rising stock, AEW’s quality control issues, comparing AEW to NXT star power, how would NXT playing bigger arenas work, fan reaction complicating Hangman Page heel turn, XFL anticipation, ROH’s 2020 changes, and much more.

