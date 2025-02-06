FREE PODCAST 2/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review House of Glory’s Final Warning including Santana vs. Kenta, Starks vs. Mason, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review House of Glory’s Final Warning 2025 featuring Mike Santana vs. Kenta for the HOG title in a 30-minute classic, cause célèbre Ricky Starks goes up against the always bizarre Charles Mason, and Mane Event battle Cold Blooded Killers for the tag belts with a great setup for their next match. Plus, they talk about the new WWE Evolve with a lot of WWEID wrestlers involved, being in the middle of a Kenta-ssance, Goto Gossip, and a whole lot more. For VIP, they head back to Pittsburgh for Enjoy Wrestling where the other Mane Event defend their tag titles against show faves Waves and Curls in a great match and Sonny Kiss battles Max the Impaler in a very confusing match.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO