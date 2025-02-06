VIP PODCAST 2/5 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Ricochet vs. Swerve, Grand Slam hype, Dustin Rhodes challenges MJF, Toni Storm cosplays Mariah, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 5 edition of AEW Dynamite including Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland in the main event, The Gunns return and challenge Hurt Syndicate, Dustin Rhodes challenges MJF, Toni Storm cosplays Mariah, and much more in front of a high-energy crowd.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO