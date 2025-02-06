FREE PODCAST 2/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Peteani: Omega & Ospreay, Swerve vs. Ricochet, Toni Storm cosplays Mariah, MJF-Dustin, more with on-site report, chat, emails (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Frank Peteani to discuss the Feb. 5 edition of AEW Dynamite starting with a discussion on the opening segment making Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega seem like big stars, plus how the arena and energetic crowd made AEW feel like a hot company again. They discussed the pros and cons of the smaller venues AEW is running in. Then they cover the rest of the show from MJF-Dustin Rhodes to Mariah May-Toni Storm to New York Minute to Hurt Business-Gunns to Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet in the main event. They also talk with an on-site correspondent who attended and shares details from being in the crowd including off-air happenings. Chat interactions throughout, plus the Mailbag segment to close out the show.

