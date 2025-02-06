FREE PODCAST 2/6 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & LeCLair talk Goldberg challenging The Fiend, Otis gets ready for Valentine’s Day date with Mandy, Super Showdown Saudi Arabia hype (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (2-7-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to discuss Goldberg challenging The Fiend, Otis getting ready for Valentine’s Day date with Mandy, Super Showdown Saudi Arabia hype, another Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin match, a Fatal Four-way women’s match, Miz & Morrison movie spoof, and more including a mailbag segment.

