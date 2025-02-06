FREE PODCAST 2/6 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago: Keller & McNeill & Caldwell discuss McMahon announcing end of ECW brand, Elimination Chamber, UK-based PPV potential, Miz, Bischoff, Hogan with live calls, chat, emails (164 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Feb. 3 and Feb. 4, 2010.

On the Feb. 3 episode, PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill joined Wade taking live calls, email questions, and chat room questions on a variety of topics including Vince McMahon announcing the end of the ECW brand, the future of that show rebranded, the Smackdown Elimination Chamber match (spoilers), The Miz’s future, the potential of another WWE PPV based out of the UK, and more.

Then on the Feb. 4 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell joined Wade taking live caller questions, email questions, and chatroom questions on a wide range of topics including Hulk Hogan, TNA’s future, the latest Eric Bischoff Torch Talk comments on UFC, ECW’s future, Brian Gewirtz, and more.

