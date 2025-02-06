FREE PODCAST 2/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers discuss Jey’s surprise Rumble win, Charlotte fails to connect, a case for Jordynne Grace to win Rumble, more (90 min.)

News Ticker

February 6, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers Acknowledge:

  • Jey’s surprise Rumble win
  • What are Jey’s upsides and why Gunther is his best opponent
  • Charlotte’s Rumble win gets loud grumble
  • Charlotte fails to connect
  • How’re the women matches lining up for WrestleMania
  • Penta and Rey Rumble
  • Wrestlers should jaw jack in the ring more
  • Making a case for Jordynne Grace (to win the Rumble)
  • Bliss is back
  • A waste of DIY and MCMG
  • Two-night Rumbles?
  • And more

