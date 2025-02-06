FREE PODCAST 2/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers discuss Jey’s surprise Rumble win, Charlotte fails to connect, a case for Jordynne Grace to win Rumble, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers Acknowledge:
- Jey’s surprise Rumble win
- What are Jey’s upsides and why Gunther is his best opponent
- Charlotte’s Rumble win gets loud grumble
- Charlotte fails to connect
- How’re the women matches lining up for WrestleMania
- Penta and Rey Rumble
- Wrestlers should jaw jack in the ring more
- Making a case for Jordynne Grace (to win the Rumble)
- Bliss is back
- A waste of DIY and MCMG
- Two-night Rumbles?
- And more
