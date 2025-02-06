FREE PODCAST 2/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers discuss Jey’s surprise Rumble win, Charlotte fails to connect, a case for Jordynne Grace to win Rumble, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers Acknowledge:

Jey’s surprise Rumble win

What are Jey’s upsides and why Gunther is his best opponent

Charlotte’s Rumble win gets loud grumble

Charlotte fails to connect

How’re the women matches lining up for WrestleMania

Penta and Rey Rumble

Wrestlers should jaw jack in the ring more

Making a case for Jordynne Grace (to win the Rumble)

Bliss is back

A waste of DIY and MCMG

Two-night Rumbles?

And more

