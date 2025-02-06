VIP AUDIO 2/6 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-5-2007): Is Chris Sabin working as a heel, ridiculous text messaging, Hemme’s overdramatic acting, Lance Storm’s critique (49 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to James Caldwell and Mike Roe reviewing the Feb. 1 edition of Impact. The discussion includes the booking of Chris Sabin, whether he is working or not working as a heel, the potential stables TNA is putting together, Lance Storm’s commentary on TNA with agreements and disagreements, the ridiculous text messaging options and how the offer is bad for business, another wasted main event, Christy Hemme’s overdramatic acting, completely random segments grabbed from out of nowhere, and much more.

