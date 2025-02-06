WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, February 7, 2025
Where: Memphis, Tenn. at FedExForum
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,062 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Jey Uso to appear
- Charlotte Flair to appear
Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/31): Keller’s report on Royal Rumble final hype with Pat McAfee, Green vs. Michin for U.S. Title, Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes, Naomi vs. Liv, more
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Sean Mooney on being signed by WWF, his audition for Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan’s role in the locker room
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.