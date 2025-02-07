WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: How did WWE frame Jacob Fatu’s early months in WWE in their latest montage

For years, whenever people were asked about which indie standouts would be a great fit for WWE, a lot of people would say one name: Jacob Fatu.

Fatu had dominated the independent circuit for years before joining WWE. He had a terrific run in Major League Wrestling, with an 819 day reign as the MLW World Heavyweight Champion as a highlight. People were wondering if that intensity and competitive spirit would translate well to WWE.

After nearly eight months, it’s clear that he hasn’t lost a step, gaining him respect from both the company and the fans. The WWE YouTube channel uploaded another WWE Playlist entry focusing on Fatu’s dominance and athleticism that has been on display ever since he stepped foot in a WWE ring. This video will not only highlight everything he’s done with the company, but will also make more fans out of people watching the playlist.

This was an entertaining video that showcased how Jacob Fatu has fit right into the WWE landscape, destroying everyone in his path as he risen up the ranks in the company’s hierarchy.

Alongside Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, he has helped Solo Sikoa legitimize the New Bloodline into an intense machine that has been unstoppable.

Starting oﬀ the playlist with the Braun Strowman encounter was a great decision. That encounter helped him become more than just Solo’s hype man. His intense beating of Strowman definitely showed oﬀ his monstrous side in a big way.

They wisely added in some of his promo work to the playlist. Most of the time, the big men just get the opportunity to showcase their power in the ring. He has gotten mic opportunities, and he has made the most of it with his intense cadence and menacing facial expressions. Jacob Fatu has certainly shown that he belongs in WWE, with many more highlights hopefully coming sooner rather than later.

Overall, this was a great video highlighting one of WWE’s biggest wrestlers both on the mic and in the ring. Whenever Jacob Fatu is on screen, it’s clear that something big is about to happen. Some wrestlers have that powerful aura about them, and that’s certainly the case for Fatu.

With so many highlights after not even a year on the main roster, WWE has definitely made a great investment by signing him to a contract. Now that he is on the path to becoming a singles competitor, everyone gets to witness what he was like when he was on the indies: A dominant champion unafraid to hurt anyone in his path. With that attitude, there’s no doubt that a championship reign is in his future. Jacob Fatu is an amazing wrestler, with this playlist backing that up in several diﬀerent ways.