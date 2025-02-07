VIP PODCAST 2/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Jey Uso, Daniel Puder controversy, Goto-ZSJ, Enzo & Cass, security guards, wrestling syndicated blocks, Punk’s timetable, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

What kind of career would Nigel McGuiness have had if he signed with WWE 15 years ago? Would it have been like Daniel Bryan or more like Antonio Cesaro?

Reaction to Todd’s negative take on Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble

Who is being trained as an understudy to take over for Paul Levesque if his run as head of creative ends for any reason?

Why did The Rock write his autobiography partially in character?

If Vince McMahon had been found guilty, would President Trump have pardoned him?

Are there any political based angles by WWE that worked over the years or you remember fondly?

Could the hostile political climate hurt the pushes of wrestler belonging to minority groups?

Will WWE wrap up Seth Rollins as a Roman Reigns rival be played out before WrestleMania so Roman can face someone else at WrestleMania?

Daniel Puder’s controversial Royal Rumble beating

Is John Cena’s acting somehow worse than before he left? What value does he have if his acting and dress and demeanor’s entirely clashes with and undercuts the current product?

Details on AEW not getting publicity in Australia for Grand Slam and a reaction to it

Does WWE have the worst faction names now such as Pure Fusion Collection and Meta Four?

Does any match other than the final match at WrestleMania count as being “a main event”?

Could Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble be a substitute for John Cena winning due to Cena looking so out of sync in terms of his ring work?

Isn’t it clear that C.M. Punk vs. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns will happen at WrestleMania?

Should Hiroki Goto win the IWGP Title from Zack Sabre Jr. since he has signed of momentum now?

Could a heel vs. heel match draw as a PPV/PLE main event? Why isn’t that talked about more given how often face vs. face matches are set up?

Is Sami Zayn on a path to turning heel to take on Jey Uso after WrestleMania?

Should Michael Cole be listing Jacob Fatu’s real-life criminal history?

With Enzo (nZo) and Big Cass reuniting on the Jericho Cruise lead to Tony Khan bringing in nZo to join Cass on AEW TV?

Can security guards in pro wrestling getting beat up all the time turn into a storyline?

Is it costing Tony Khan goodwill with fans by saying Grand Slam was always going to be a free TV show aired on delay on TNT?

Is it costing Paul Levesque goodwill with fans by referring to Charlotte Flair as “one of the greatest of all-time” in his post-Royal Rumble press conference?

Thoughts on Shawn Michaels saying in his autobiography that Bret Hart was “not a great wrestler.” He did refer to Curt Hennig, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard as “great” and referred to himself as “arguably the greatest pro wrestler of his time,”

A segment talking about “wrestling blocks” in the 1980s.

Is WWE actively trying to quell boos for Jey Uso for being booked as the winner of the Royal Rumble?

Is this C.M. Punk’s last year to be a credible World Title contender?

