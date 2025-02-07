VIP PODCAST 2/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Jey Uso, Daniel Puder controversy, Goto-ZSJ, Enzo & Cass, security guards, wrestling syndicated blocks, Punk’s timetable, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- What kind of career would Nigel McGuiness have had if he signed with WWE 15 years ago? Would it have been like Daniel Bryan or more like Antonio Cesaro?
- Reaction to Todd’s negative take on Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble
- Who is being trained as an understudy to take over for Paul Levesque if his run as head of creative ends for any reason?
- Why did The Rock write his autobiography partially in character?
- If Vince McMahon had been found guilty, would President Trump have pardoned him?
- Are there any political based angles by WWE that worked over the years or you remember fondly?
- Could the hostile political climate hurt the pushes of wrestler belonging to minority groups?
- Will WWE wrap up Seth Rollins as a Roman Reigns rival be played out before WrestleMania so Roman can face someone else at WrestleMania?
- Daniel Puder’s controversial Royal Rumble beating
- Is John Cena’s acting somehow worse than before he left? What value does he have if his acting and dress and demeanor’s entirely clashes with and undercuts the current product?
- Details on AEW not getting publicity in Australia for Grand Slam and a reaction to it
- Does WWE have the worst faction names now such as Pure Fusion Collection and Meta Four?
- Does any match other than the final match at WrestleMania count as being “a main event”?
- Could Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble be a substitute for John Cena winning due to Cena looking so out of sync in terms of his ring work?
- Isn’t it clear that C.M. Punk vs. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns will happen at WrestleMania?
- Should Hiroki Goto win the IWGP Title from Zack Sabre Jr. since he has signed of momentum now?
- Could a heel vs. heel match draw as a PPV/PLE main event? Why isn’t that talked about more given how often face vs. face matches are set up?
- Is Sami Zayn on a path to turning heel to take on Jey Uso after WrestleMania?
- Should Michael Cole be listing Jacob Fatu’s real-life criminal history?
- With Enzo (nZo) and Big Cass reuniting on the Jericho Cruise lead to Tony Khan bringing in nZo to join Cass on AEW TV?
- Can security guards in pro wrestling getting beat up all the time turn into a storyline?
- Is it costing Tony Khan goodwill with fans by saying Grand Slam was always going to be a free TV show aired on delay on TNT?
- Is it costing Paul Levesque goodwill with fans by referring to Charlotte Flair as “one of the greatest of all-time” in his post-Royal Rumble press conference?
- Thoughts on Shawn Michaels saying in his autobiography that Bret Hart was “not a great wrestler.” He did refer to Curt Hennig, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard as “great” and referred to himself as “arguably the greatest pro wrestler of his time,”
- A segment talking about “wrestling blocks” in the 1980s.
- Is WWE actively trying to quell boos for Jey Uso for being booked as the winner of the Royal Rumble?
- Is this C.M. Punk’s last year to be a credible World Title contender?
