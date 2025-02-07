AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (2/5): TBS viewership and demo ratings compared to past two years for show headlined by Swerve vs. Ricochet, plus MJF, Hangman, Toni Storm

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Wednesday night’s (2/5) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 605,000 viewers, compared to 604,000 the prior week and the 655,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 613,000. Ratings in 2025 take into account viewership on TBS, but not Max streaming.
One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 805,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 824,000.
Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 899,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 923,000.
ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…
Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)
In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.17 rating, compared to 0. and 0. the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.18.
One year ago, it drew a a 0.30 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.
Two years ago, it drew a 0.41 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.38.
The announced matches and segments were…
- Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet
- Hounds of Hell vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher – International All-Star Tag match
- Will Ospreay vs. a member of the Don Callis Family
- “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata (with Mariah May on commentary)
- “Hangman” Adam Page to appear
- MJF to appear
Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.
(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.