AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (2/5): TBS viewership and demo ratings compared to past two years for show headlined by Swerve vs. Ricochet, plus MJF, Hangman, Toni Storm

Wednesday night’s (2/5) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 605,000 viewers, compared to 604,000 the prior week and the 655,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 613,000. Ratings in 2025 take into account viewership on TBS, but not Max streaming.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 805,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 824,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 899,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 923,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.17 rating, compared to 0. and 0. the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.18.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.30 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.41 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.38.

The announced matches and segments were…

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

Hounds of Hell vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher – International All-Star Tag match

Will Ospreay vs. a member of the Don Callis Family

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata (with Mariah May on commentary)

“Hangman” Adam Page to appear

MJF to appear

