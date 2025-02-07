VIP PODCAST 2/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Jey Uso’s reception on Raw, Janel Grant expanded lawsuit, AEW Grand Slam build, NXT, book review (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This is part one of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

A legal overview of the ramifications of the augmented and expanded Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and John Laurinatis.

A legal overview of the Maryland Supreme Court decision that reopens the Ring Boys scandal from the WWF 30-plus years ago that could affect the McMahons and WWE.

A review of AEW Collision and Dynamite including MJF’s strong performance, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay too-suddenly being besties, and the latest with Mariah May and Toni Storm.

A review of NXT, WWE Smackdown, and WWE Raw including the fallout from the Royal Rumble, Jey Uso’s celebration promo and whether it invalidates or offsets Todd’s arguments against Jey winning on the post-Rumble roundtable podcast.

A review of New Japan: New Beginning.

A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of UFC’s event this weekend.

A review of a new pro wrestling book on a topic maybe no one expected or asked for, but helps complete the history of pro wrestling worldwide: The Bahamas.

