WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (2/7): Bliss’s silence, Cody-Jey-Fatu, Carmelo Hayes gets a win, Niven and Green’s chemistry, DIY’s swagger, more

We’re on the road to WrestleMania, and it’s a journey fraught with peril and power! It’s a road littered with the bodies of the brokenhearted and the shattered dreams of legends returning for one last shot at glory. It’s all leading to the grandest stage of all, and tonight’s Smackdown felt like a great first shot of WrestleMania-saturated adrenalin. The past few weeks have been uneven, but tonight was a more consistently satisfying experience. As always, I’m Chris Adams, and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you think I’ve Missed (or just want to say “Hey, nice work!”)

HITS

CODY, JEY, AND THE SAMOAN WEREWOLF

Rightly so, the show opened with the continued phenomenon of the Yeet Movement. It may be pop culture, but it is indeed culture. There’s something that Jey Uso has tapped into, a vein of human emotion that runs inside us all. He transcends the line between performer/performance, eschewing the illusions that make the character work of some of his colleagues so obviously performative.

Not so with Jey.

What you see is what you get. And what we are getting is something rich, though it is not without its faults. Regardless of who Jey faces (cough… Gunther… cough), the stage will demand a performance from him like no other. He should pay off the faith placed in him by delivering the match of a lifetime. Time will tell who he chooses (cough… Gunther… cough), so we remain in suspended animation.

Cody Rhodes’s warning to Jey was a bit more than ominous. It’s as if he said, “If you pick me, prepare for war!” Cody’s blood-red vest betrayed something fierce, the very thing we saw breakthrough at the Royal Rumble. Is the title bringing out a monster, a killer who will protect it at all costs?

Speaking of monstrous performances, it’s as if Tama Tonga didn’t even exist this evening. Sure, he made some noises on the mic, and he landed a few punches in the main event, but he was a whisper, a mere shadow standing next to Jacob Fatu, the Samoan Werewolf! Forget the show-closing return of Solo Sikoa and his attack on Cody.

It’s Jacob Fatu who has drawn a line in the sand and said to all comers, “I dare you to move!” His physicality impresses every time he makes the ring quake with his acrobatic violence. Mark my words: He will be a world champion sooner rather than later. And he’s the type of person who makes me believe he will take it from Triple H’s hands by force if necessary when he believes it’s his time. He’s putting everybody on notice. The unluckiest ones won’t see him coming.

NIVEN’S SECRET HERVICE

Though she lost, yet again, to Bianca Belair, Piper Niven made the most of what she was given. And here, I’m referring less to her match itself and more to her performances around the match. Her pairing with Chelsea Green is like an accidental discovery of a gold mine. When they were first placed together, I was suspicious of their chemistry. Yet, despite Green’s astronomical popularity, Niven has managed to carve out a recognizable role as Green’s heater.

My hope is that she will be given a more featured role as a wrestler distinct from her role in the Secret Hervice. Let her fury be unleashed, for we know something is brewing within!

DIY SWAGGER VS. PRETTY DEADLY’S SUAVITY

Johnny Gargano’s transformation from an approval-seeking babyface to a man oozing swagger has been far more successful than I imagined. Tomasso Ciampa has always had a similar edge. His energy has been more Chaotic Neutral than anything, so a heel turn feels consistent. Gargano’s turn has had the dramatic effect of forcing us to turn on somebody we pitied, somebody who just wanted us to love him. All he wanted was a pat on the back from somebody other than himself. Now, he doesn’t care. He has the gold.

Enter Pretty Deadly!

A brewing feud over the past few weeks has given way to reality, as they were booked into a Contender’s Match by Nick Aldis immediately following a tense exchange of words. I liked the way these teams worked together, and a more extended program leading to a big PLE finish could turn into something really satisfying.

TRIPLE THREAT TERROR

Did we all get worked, yet again, by Drew McIntyre? His social media game is on point. He has carefully manipulated the perception of his character, and it feels like we all fell victim to that manipulation over the last week. The idea of backstage beef made this Triple Threat with L.A. Knight and Jimmy Uso straddle the line between fantasy and reality.

Professional wrestling works so well in the modern era because we allow ourselves to be manipulated. We willingly allow our perceptions of reality to be dictated by performers who embody their characters in ways no other acting profession does. That reality was on display alongside of some really strong wrestling.

In particular, the finish to the match was expertly laid out and showed how a Triple Threat can feel violent and chaotic without feeling like an over-scripted throw-away match. I am glad Drew got the win. His 2024 needs to be rewarded this year. He has earned whatever goodness he has coming to him.

CARMELO HAYES GETS A WIN

While getting a win over Akira Tozawa isn’t much, it’s something. Carmelo Hayes and Tozawa had a better-than-expected match, as both men are incredible athletes and very precise in their movements. Let them run it back, allowing Tozawa to get a win, but ultimately still using the feud to put Hayes over as the cocky upstart climbing back up from the bottom.

MISS

SILENCE FROM ALEXA BLISS

The fans have been clamoring for her return. Her pop at the Royal Rumble was, arguably, the loudest of the night. Alexa Bliss is back, baby! But, no promo? Really? A strange failure on the part of Triple H, especially given that Charlotte Flair received promo time on Raw, Smackdown, and NXT. The circumstances are different, yes, but Bliss has been gone for two years. Her obvious and immediate connection to the fans demanded a re-connection on the mic. Perhaps there’s a story to be told, as we did see flickers suggesting the imminent return of the Wyatt Sicks. Even still, it felt like a missed opportunity that needs to be corrected soon.