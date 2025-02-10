FREE PODCAST 2/10 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago: Keller & Mitchell & McNeill talk Vince-Bret angle, Undertaker’s streak, TNA on Mondays, recasting WWE’s 2000 moves with 1980s and 1990s wrestlers, top women in history (163 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, 2010.

On the Feb. 9, 2010 episode, PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell joined PWTorch editor Wade Keller to take caller and email questions discussing the previous night’s Raw, the Bret Hart-Vince McMahon angle, Undertaker’s streak, TNA Impact ratings, TNA on Mondays, being critical of friends in wrestling, and more. Plus, in the 15 minute previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer email and chat room questions on a wide range of topics rapid-fire style.

Then on the Feb. 10, 2010 episode, PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill joined Wade to take caller and email questions on topics in the news including highlights from Raw on Monday, the hype for the Elimination Chamber, the shaping of the WrestleMania 26 line-up, the lack of announced line-up for TNA Against All Odds, recasting WWE’s 2000s movies with 1980s/1990s wrestlers, the most effective women acts in wresting history, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talk about more aspects of Raw from Monday and Bret Hart’s quote about Hulk Hogan and wheelchairs.

