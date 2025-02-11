VIP PODCAST 2/10 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Jey chooses Gunther after Gunther attacks him, Styles returns and will face Dom next, Seth and Punk talk Chamber, Judgment Day drama, Rey vs. Logan Paul (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 10 edition of WWE Raw featuring another long Jey Uso ring entrance ending with a Gunther attack and then Jey declaring he’ll face him at WrestleMania, Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio and Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria in qualifier matches, The Creeds challenging the War Raiders for the WWE Tag Team Titles, a standout woman’s tag match, Judgment Day drama, and more.

