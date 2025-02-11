FREE PODCAST 2/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Jey chooses Gunther, will it close out night 2, more Chamber developments, chat, emails, live callers (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to discuss WWE Raw on Netflix. They begin with a discussion on the show-opening Jey Uso entrance and Gunther angle and the ramifications of Jey choosing Gunther. Also, could Gunther vs. Jey close out night 1 or 2 of WrestleMania? They also discuss the return of A.J. Styles, Logan Paul’s heat, the state of and future of The Judgment Day, the finish of the tag team title match, the Seth Rollins and C.M. Punk promos, and more with live chat, emails, and live caller interaction throughout.

