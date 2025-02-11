AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (2/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Where: Cedar Park, Tex. at H-E-B Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,884 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,221. The arena has a capacity of 8,700spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Dustin Rhodes vs. MJF

Death Riders vs. The Undisputed Kingdom – AEW Trios Championship match

The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gunns – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Max Caster Open Challenge

