AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (2/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Where: Cedar Park, Tex. at H-E-B Center
How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,884 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,221. The arena has a capacity of 8,700spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Dustin Rhodes vs. MJF
- Death Riders vs. The Undisputed Kingdom – AEW Trios Championship match
- The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gunns – AEW World Tag Team Championship match
- Max Caster Open Challenge
Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/5): Keller’s report on Ricochet vs. Swerve, Hounds of Hell vs. Fletcher & Takeshita, Callis Family mystery man vs. Ospreay, Toni Storm vs. Aminata, plus Hangman, MJF
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Chris Jericho on “Please Retire” chants and whether he takes them seriously, the Jericho Vortex, whether he chooses his opponents, the catchphrase that he’s most surprised caught on
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.