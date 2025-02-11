FREE PODCAST 2/11 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn discuss AEW Grand Slam, Mariah-Toni in-depth, Jey Uso choosing Gunther, what now for Punk, Reigns, Cena, Cody, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They discuss these topics:

AEW Grand Slam line-up thoughts with extended opening discussion on strengths and weaknesses of the Toni Storm-Mariah May story

A look at Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble win and fallout, crowd reactions, is WWE pushing it with time dedicated to his entrances on TV, is Michael Cole at risk of ruining Jey (or his dignity and credibility), could Gunther-Jey headline night two, and does Jey have to win.

More on Grand Slam’s undercard with a lengthy discussion on Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega vs. Don Callis Family.

WrestleMania’s line-up options, including whether Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena will feel worthy of headlining night 2 if WWE goes that direction, and then what for Roman Reigns, C.M. Punk, and Seth Rollins?

Who should Charlotte choose to face, and what happens in the other women’s title match?

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO