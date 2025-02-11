VIP PODCAST 2/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Ricky Starks-NXT, Jey picking Gunther, Goto, Gunther on LFG, WWE releases, Vince legal developments, Grand Slam preview (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

The latest with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Thoughts on some WWE releases including thoughts on Ricky Starks landing NXT

Gunther perhaps inadvertently turning babyface on LFG with his approach to the contestants

Thoughts on the Jey Uso-Gunther angle and Jey picking Gunther

The latest legal news on Vince McMahon

Rich’s thoughts on the Torch Talk audio segments from 18 years ago with Scott Hall now on the VIP Vault feed

Live reaction to Ricky Starks showing up on NXT as they were recording

Hiroshi Goto’s big win

Gabe Sapolsky and Evolve revival

A preview of AEW Grand Slam

