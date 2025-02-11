VIP PODCAST 2/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Ricky Starks-NXT, Jey picking Gunther, Goto, Gunther on LFG, WWE releases, Vince legal developments, Grand Slam preview (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- The latest with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
- Thoughts on some WWE releases including thoughts on Ricky Starks landing NXT
- Gunther perhaps inadvertently turning babyface on LFG with his approach to the contestants
- Thoughts on the Jey Uso-Gunther angle and Jey picking Gunther
- The latest legal news on Vince McMahon
- Rich’s thoughts on the Torch Talk audio segments from 18 years ago with Scott Hall now on the VIP Vault feed
- Live reaction to Ricky Starks showing up on NXT as they were recording
- Hiroshi Goto’s big win
- Gabe Sapolsky and Evolve revival
- A preview of AEW Grand Slam
