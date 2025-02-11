FREE PODCAST 2/11 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-10-2020) Shayna bites Becky’s neck, Drew on MVP Lounge, Hardy confronts Orton, callers, on-site report (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (2-10-2020), Wade was joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discuss Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch’s neck, Drew McIntyre on the MVP Lounge, Matt Hardy confronting Randy Orton over the Edge attack, Charlotte-Rhea Ripley, Seth & Co. vs. KO & Joe & Raiders, and more with live callers and a mailbag segment. Also, they talk with an on-site correspondent from Ontario, Calif. with details from in the arena including before and after Raw aired.

