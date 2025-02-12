5 YRS AGO – Keller’s AEW Dynamite Report (2/12/2020): Hangman & Omega vs. Sky & Kaz for AEW Tag Titles, MJF vs. Jungle Boy, Dustin vs. Guevara, Schiavone interviews Britt Baker, plus Nyla Rose, Inner Circle, Moxley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 12, 2020

AUSTIN, TEX. AT H-E-B CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video package highlighting key storylines in AEW.

-They went to a wide shot of the arena as the camera panned the crowd. Then they went right to the ring for Justin Roberts introductions.

(1) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE & KENNY OMEGA vs. KAZ & SCORPIO SKY (w/Christopher Daniels) – AEW Tag Team Title match

Fans chanted “Cowboy Shit” after ring introductions. SCU offered a handshake. Page passed. Omega accepted. As the match began, a Dark Order message aired on the screen. The masked spokesman Evil Uno said some of them are closer than you think and they are preparing for the arrival of the Exalted One “and when the time is right, we will strike.” Daniels yelled back at his partners that he’d go looking for them. Excalibur said there’s been speculation about where his allegiances lie. Ross said he’s not helping his case leaving like that rather than staying at ringside to guard.

Ross said SCU had their gamefaces on and they felt like this was their night to regain their titles. Schiavone said Page and Omega are such offensive juggernauts. Sky kicked Omega from the ring apron as he ran the ropes. Sky explained himself as Omega stared him down. Omega then gave Sky a boot to the face to knock him down. When he went for a dive, Kaz yanked him off the top rope as he was springboarding and rolled him up for a two count. Sky kicked Omega in the face again and then Kaz scored a two count. Sky tagged in officially. The announcers talked about Omega and Page not being on the same page in recent weeks.

Hangman saved Omega from an SCU Later and then cleared the ring of Kaz. Page was going to hit the Buckshot Lariat, but Kaz yanked him off the ring apron. Omega sent Sky out of the ring, and then on the opposite side of the ring, he prepared for a running dive. He took a really long time to get psyched up for the move, and then Sky tripped him as he ran the ropes. Sky then dove onto Page at ringside. Omega then got up and flip dove over the top rope onto both Sky and Kaz at ringside.

Page overhead tossed Sky and kipped up. Fans cheered. A “Cowboy Shit!” broke out. Omega tagged in and put Sky on his shoulders, then he and Page hit a series of moves against Sky. Kaz shoved Page off the top rope. Sky then gave Omega a flapjack. At 7:00 Kaz tagged in and controlled Omega. (There was actual sustained action in an AEW tag match where there was one legal wrestler beating on another legal wrestler without extended time of two-on-one or two-on-two or dives as the ref haplessly yelled at them and pretended to count to ten. Stop the presses!) Omega caught a charging Kaz with a boot and somersaulted over to his corner to finally hot-tag Page, which got a huge pop from the crowd. Page chopped away at both Kaz and Sky. A loud “Cowboy Shit!” chant broke out. Page landed a standing shooting star press for a two count. He waved Omega in. Sky backdropped Omega over the top rope. Page went for a Buckshot Lariat, but SCU countered and Kaz took him down with a hard clothesline for a near fall.

SCU took over on Page for a while. When Omega teased interfering, Kaz gave him a cutter. Kaz and Sky each applied inverted chokes. Omega powered out and shoved Kaz into Daniels which broke his hold on Page. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Omega got a tag and got in a string of signature moves before setting up Kaz for the Buckshot. Kaz ducked it, but Omega gave Kaz a kneestrike to the back of the head. Next they hit a Buckshot/V-Trigger combo on Kaz for the three count. Kaz grabbed the bottom rope right after three, but a split-second too late. Page drank beer supplied by a fan at ringside, then walked through the crowd to celebrate some more with his tag title belt.

WINNERS: Page & Omega in 14:00 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really entertaining tag match with non-stop action. There’s no way they can turn Page heel the way crowds have totally fallen in love with his beer-drinking persona.)

-They cut back to the ring where Kaz and Sky were absorbing the loss. Then out walked Dark Order. Ross asked if they were recruiting. Schiavone said they’re into intimidation. Trent & Chucky T with Orange Cassidy came out. Then Angelico & Jack Evans, but it wasn’t clear whose side they were on. Then the Young Bucks. A brawl broke out with everyone. The Bucks were the last two standing. “Could this be a preview of next week in Atlanta?” asked Excalibur. The Bucks then dove onto a crowd of heels on the floor. [c]

-Back live after a split-screen break, they went to the announcers on camera who hyped more matches scheduled for the show. Ross said MJF’s mouth is so big, he’s got three lips. Schiavone hyped the Moxley vs. Santana match. He noted both wrestlers will have patches on their eyes. He threw to a sit-down interview Ross conducted with Santana.

-Ross said Santana got everyone’s attention last week with his impassioned speech. Ross asked what he meant when he said that he would teach Mox to live in darkness. He said a little over ten years ago he was at rock bottom in life. “I was broke, I had no job, no direction, living in a bullshit basement apartment in the Bronx. I felt like I was being buried alive, that the walls were closing in.” He said he couldn’t take it anymore, so he called his father at 4:30 in the morning. He said he explained his feelings to him, and his Papa said that’s how he lives every day. He said his father started going blind at 14 years old. He said his father was stolen from him and he had no chance to say goodbye and tell him what he meant to him. He said that’s his reality and that’s what he lives with every day. Ross said what Moxley did last week seemed retaliatory. He asked if he should perhaps be pissed off at Chris Jericho. Santana said Mox had a chance to be part of the real reason AEW is so successful, but he decided to piss that away. He said Mox built his own coffin, and tonight he’ll know what it’s like to live in the dark.

-Excalibur said Santana refuses to take any responsibility for his actions. Then he threw to “a cryptic video” that Darby Allin sent in.

-Darby was off-camera and held up signs that said, “Smashing my throat with a skateboard. That was a mistake. Sooner or later I’ll find you. But in the meantime, Sammy, you busy at Revolution? Hit me up.” He drew a picture of Sammy that said, “Kissing Jericho’s Ass Gave Me Herpes.” Ross said the injury is worse than originally believed and there’s no timetable for when he’ll be medically cleared. They replayed the incident from two weeks ago with Inner Circle and Darby. Excalibur said he was wrong to call it a cryptic video, because it’s pretty clear what Darby wants.

(2) “SPANISH GOD” SAMMY GUEVARA (w/Jake Hager) vs. DUSTIN RHODES

Sammy and Jake came out first. When Dustin walked out, Justin noted he was from Austin, Texas. They showed a fan holding up a sign that said, “Welcome Home, Dustin!” Ross said he went to school in Austin. Schiavone said he still lives in the area. Sammy bailed out to ringside at the bell. Schiavone said Dustin has wrestled over 30 years and he’s as good as ever. Ross said he’s in great shape. After an early flurry by Dustin, Sammy bailed out to ringside and threatened to just walk out. Dustin caught him with a running clothesline off the ringside steps. Dustin then got in Jake’s face. When Sammy leaped at Dustin, Dustin caught him with an uppercut. They cut to a break. [c]

On split-screen, Jake grabbed Dustin’s leg as he was entering the ring. Sammy then delivered an enzuigiri to take over the match for the rest of the break. Ross said Sammy is 26, and he has ties that are 26 years old. Dustin made a comeback and landed a powerslam. Fans chanted, “You still got it!” Jake distracted Dustin on the second rope. Sammy hit Dustin from behind and delivered an inverted Go To Sleep for a near fall. Jake protested to the ref on the ring apron. Excalibur said that’s the most emotions they’ve seen from him. Sammy climbed to the top rope next. Dustin knocked him off balance. Dustin backdropped Sammy off of him seconds later. Sammy leaped back to the top rope and set up a move, but Dustin punched out of it and then dropped Sammy face-first to the mat. Dustin then delivered a Canadian Destroyer off the ropes. Then a Final Reckoning for the win.

WINNER: Dustin in 7:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m a little torn by the finish, as Guevara is a valuable act and him losing so cleanly and soundly defines him down a bit, but as long as this is part of a better push for Dustin for a while – which I’m in favor of – it’ll be worth it.)

-Dustin told Jake to turn around as he and Sammy were walking up the ramp. He called Jake “Jericho’s Bitch.” Fans chanted “Jericho’s Bitch!” Dustin asked if he’s ever going to step into the ring or just collecting a paycheck. Dustin said he’s failing at his MMA career and failing in AEW before he even starts. He said he broke his arm and so he wants a piece of his ass at Revolution. He told him to walk back to the ring, look him in the eye, and accept it. He asked the fans if they want to see that match. They yelled yes. Jake walked back toward the ring, but then turned back without saying yes. Ross said he wants to see that match and he hopes it’s finalized soon.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good set-up for that presumed PPV match. The slow build to Hager wrestling, and Dustin acknowledging it the way he did, was good. I’d have left out the part about his MMA careering failing, though, since I think it’d mean more for Dustin to compete with and maybe beat a guy who didn’t fail at MMA, right?)

-They showed Brit Baker stomping out Yuka Sakazaki’s back molar with a stomp while her mouth was over the bottom rope.

-Schiavone asked Baker on the stage why she did what she did. Baker called it a stupid question, then said she stayed true to her moral and ethnical obligation to look out for the total health of her patients. She said the moral had decay and used a bunch of technical medical terms. She said she did her a favor by extracting her rotting tooth for free. She said it needed to come out anyway. She said she probably doesn’t have health insurance to cover it. She called Schiavone “Mr. Starbucks” and said he has insurance. She told fans, in a patronizing tone, to cheer Tony because he’s trying so hard. Fans chanted “Tony!” Schiavone asked Baker for her thoughts on the Women’s Title match later. She said everyone will be in awe of Nyla Rose and impressed by Riho’s technique, but whatever the finish, they’ll be no. 2 compared to her. Fans booed. She said she’s seeing confusion “in this chubby Whataburger faces.” Ross said around there, that’s sacrilegious. The fans booed. She thanked them so much and claimed she is the Women’s Division. She said she made a statement last week. More intense boos and then a “Whataburger!” chant as they cut to a break.

(Keller’s Analysis: This heel Baker character is working, and she’s in a groove on these promos now. Great crowd heat.) [c]

-The announcers commented on highlights of Nyla Rose’s big moments in AEW so far.

(Keller’s Analysis: These little video snippers are a valuable addition to the mix on this show, helping define the characters, catch newer viewers up on the backstory of characters and matches, and also remind regular viewers of past happenings.)

(3) RIHO vs. NYLA ROSE – AEW Women’s Title match

The announcers said Riho started wrestling professionally at age 9 and is a 13 year veteran now. Ross, of course, noted she’s just 98 pounds. Schiavone touted how quick she is. Fans chanted “Riho” before the bell. Riho attacked Rose at the bell. Rose came right back and overpowered her. Riho rolled her up for a surprise two count a minute in. Rose covered her seconds later, but Riho slipped out from under her and stood up. The spot is too cute by half. Riho leaped off the top rope at Rose, but Rose caught her and gave her a rib-breaker and then dropped her hard on the ring apron. Rose pulled a table out from under the ring. Riho leaped off the ring apron onto the table and then dropkicked Rose. They cut to a break. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Riho controlled during the break. When she went for a 619, Rose blocked it. Riho avoided a Rose sit-down on a sunset flip attempt and then dropkicked her and scored a two count. Schiavone plugged upcoming dates. Rose leaped off the top rope and kneed Riho on the back of her neck as Riho was lying belly-down over the top rope. She made a cocky cover, but Riho kicked out. They struggled on the top rope. Rose bit the face of Riho and then delivered a top rope Avalanche Death Valley Driver for a near fall. The crowd popped for the kickout. Riho threw some forearms, but Rose brushed them off as fans chanted “Riho!” Riho gave Rose two Snap Dragon Suplexes. Ross called that leverage incredible and touted her fight and grit. Rose avoided a running Riho knee strike and then set up a powerbomb. Riho avoided it and then delivered a double knee followed by a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Riho then landed her top rope double foot stomp, but that got a mere one count. Riho delivered another double stomp off the top rope. And a third. Rose put her foot on the bottom rope to stop the three count. Rose speared a charging Riho mid-ring and then gave her a sitout leaping powerbomb for the pin.

WINNER: Rose in 12:00 to capture the AEW Women’s Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was good start to finish. Their best match to date, and in contention for AEW’s best women’s match yet. Good for them. Not a bad time, either, to transfer the title and move to a new chapter. Riho can be utilized effectively with or without a title belt.) [c]

-During the commercial break, they showed Rose celebrating and then crossing paths with Omega backstage.

-Backstage Lexi interviewed Chris Jericho who was with Hager, Santana, and Ortiz. He said he had big news about next week’s show. He said they proved to him he is a piece of garbage and the lowest scumbag possible. He said he hates that he has to stand opposite of him at Revolution and give him an AEW Title match. He said he scoured the globe to find a bounty hunter to tear him apart next week. He said if he’s lucky enough to survive Santana tonight, he’ll face a man who has been touring the world for years tearing people apart. “His name is Jeff Cobb!” he said. He said he will give Mox a dash of reality next week that he will never beat Jericho. He said he once thought he’d see him in the Inner Circle, but now he’ll see him in hell.

-A brief vignette aired on Jeff Cobb.

-A video package aired on the ten lashes by MJF on Cody last week.

-Brandi Rhodes joined the announcers. Fans chanted “Brandi!” when she appeared on camera. Brandi thanked Excalbur and said they’ve had some hard times. He said it was water under the bridge. She said it was hard to watch last week.

-MJF made his ring entrance. [c]

(4) MJF (w/Wardlow) vs. JUNGLE BOY

Excalibur noted that a 23 year old MJF vs. a 22 year old Jungle Boy could be a main event ten years from now. Ross said MJF can headline PPVs now. MJF strutted over Jungle Boy’s body seconds into the match, but Jungle Boy stood up and took control of the match with a series of athletic moves. They exchanged two counts and then both kipped up at the same time. Fans cheered as they stared each other down. Jungle Boy shoved MJF down. MJF paced at ringside. Ross asked Brandi how Cody is doing. She said he’s feeling better every day and he’ll feel even better if Jungle Boy can pull off a win here. MJF yanked Jungle Boy to ringside and threw him hard into the ringside barricade. Brandi scolded MJF for yanking on JB’s hair. They showed Arn Anderson watching the match on a monitor backstage. [c]

Jungle Boy made a comeback after the break and landed three dives in a row. Fans went nuts for JB and chanted “AEW!” after the third dive. JB threw MJF into the ring and landed a Poison Rana for a two count. Excalibur noted that MJF has never been pinned or submitted in an AEW ring. JB pounded his chest and set up a powerbomb, but JB’s back gave out so he dropped MJF. MJF kicked JB in the face as he went for a flip and then torqued him over his back for a submission hold. JB turned it into a roll-up for a two count. JB climbed to the top rope, but MJF knocked him off balance. MJF grabbed his crotch and yelled over to Brandi that she could have a real man. Ross yelled, “Shut up and have some respect will you, you little jerk!” JB landed a top rope sunset bomb for a near fall. Wardlow then walked over toward the ring. MJF begged off, but JB just slapped him. Wardlow then put the Dynamite Diamond Ring on MJF’s finger. Brandi said he just can’t do anything the honest way. MJF punched him with the ring, the hid the ring and gave JB a Double Cross for the win. Brandi said she can’t wait to see what Cody does to MJF in the cage.

WINNER: MJF in 10:00.

-After the match, Wardlow attacked JB. Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt ran out for the save. MJF and Wardlow left. [c]

-A vignette aired on Pac who kept calling out Omega. He said he is scared and the thought of losing to him haunts him. He said no more ducking or dodging because in two weeks, he gets his rubber match – a 30 minute Iron Man match.

-The announcers ran down the Revolution line-up including confirming Dustin vs. Hager is now official.

(5) JON MOXLEY vs. SANTANA

Mox came out through the crowd. Santana came down from a luxury suite. They fought amongst fans on the floor before the match officially began. They fought to the ring. Excalibur said Mox has had a month to get used to wrestling with an eye patch, whereas this is Santana’s first. They cut to an early break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c]

Back live, Santana took control and gave Mox a piledriver for a two count. Mox lifted his knees for a top rope splash. Ortiz sprayed alcohol from a flask in the eyes of Mox as he climbed to the top rope. Santana landed a cannonball in the corner, then landed a top rope frog splash. Mox kicked out just before three. They kept showing Jericho, Guevara, and Hager watching from the suite. Ross compared Jeff Cobb to “Dr. Death” Steve Williams. Mox caught Santana with a Paradigm Shift for the win.

WINNER: Moxley in 12:00.

-Afterward, Inner Circle all ran into the ring and beat up Moxley. Jericho whipped him with his belt. Hager held him up as they whipped him. Hager then gave Moxley a running kick to the crotch. Ross said this type of attack indicates to him that Jericho is very concerned about the title match at Revolution. Jericho delivered a Judas Effect, then stood over him and flexed as Ortiz counted Mox’s shoulders down for a three count. Hager lay on him and posed. Jericho then waved to the back. Out came Jeff Cobb who marched to the ring. Ross called him the baddest man in all the land. Cobb gave Moxley a swinging powerslam, then stood over him and looked down at him. They all posed together as the show ended. Schiavone said the Inner Circle just got stronger.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good main event, good post-match angle.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good show start to finish!

