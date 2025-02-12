FREE PODCAST 2/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Defy 8th Anniversary including Starks vs. Kenta, Wayne vs. Mathers, Goto title celebration, more (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Defy Hundredth – 8th Anniversary show with a main event of Kenta defending his Defy title against Ricky Starks in the most newsworthy thing Starks did in the past week, a hot angle between Swerve Strickland and Ricochet, Nick Wayne faces Marcus Mathers in a battle of AEW vs. WWEID, plus they celebrate the IWGP title victory of Hirooki Goto – Chris’s favorite wrestler! For VIP, it’s to AAW where Ren Jones faces Matt Riddle for their world title, plus WWEID wrestler Cappuccino Jones expands his horizons against Isaiah Moore.
