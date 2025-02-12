FREE PODCAST 2/12 – WKPWP Mailbag from 5 Yrs Ago: (2-11-2020) Keller & Mitchell on Shayna biting Becky, Drew’s rising star, Fake Razor & Diesel, MVP’s upside, Triple Threat match rules, WWE Network without PPVs, Lawler today, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-11-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell. They answered mailbag questions on Shayna biting Becky, Drew McIntyre’s rising star, Fake Razor & Diesel, Montez Ford’s upside, Triple Threat match rules, NXT’s demographic challenge and the idea of a college tour to fix it, WWE Network subscriber level if major PPVs were removed, Jerry Lawler’s current day commentary, NXT announcers’ lack of chemistry lately, and more.

