NJPW THE NEW BEGINNING IN OSAKA RESULTS (2/11): Radican’s report on Oleg vs. Takeshita, Young Bucks vs. LIJ, Kidd vs. Tsuji, Sabre vs. Goto

NJPW THE NEW BEGINNING IN OSAKA PPV REPORT

FEB. 11, 2025

OSAKA, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Announcer: Walker Stewart

(a) JEFF COBB & FRANCESCO AKIRA vs. EL DESPERADO & KATSUYA MURASHIMA

Akira and Desperado are set to meet for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship at the upcoming Anniversary show. The finish saw Akira accidentally kick Cobb. Desperado had him set up for his finish, but Akira jumped over Cobb and pinning Desperado with a sunset flip.

WINNERS: Desperado & Murashima in 8:30. (**1/4)

(1) HIROSHI TANAHASHI vs. TOGI MAKABE – Tanahashi Final Road match

Makabe was Tanahashi’s first opponent in NJPW

Something was off between these two, as their exchanges were not smooth at all at times. Makabe hit a rough looking slam on Tanahashi as he came off the ropes at one point. Makabe went up top for the King Kong Knee Drop, but Tanahashi got out of the way. Tanahashi got on track and went up top, but he missed a High Fly Flow attempt.

Tanahashi got eventually got the win with an O’Connor Roll.

WINNER: Hiroshi Tanahashi in 10:00. (**)

Stewart previewed the upcoming match between Tanahashi and Konosuke Takeshita at Windy City Riot in April after the match.

(2) DRILLA MOLONEY (w/Clark Connors) vs. SHINGO TAKAGI

Stewart said Moloney’s era as a heavyweight starts tonight. There’s no better person for an introduction than Takagi. Connors joined Walker on commentary. Takagi shrugged off a drop kick and took Moloney down with a clothesline.

Takagi countered a Drilla Killa attempt and a short time later Moloney countered Takagi and went for a Made in Japan, but Takagi arm dragged his way out of it. Takagi hit a Noshigama (face buster) a short time later. Both men got up and traded blows. Moloney countered a clothesline right into Made in the UK (Takagi’s Made in Japan) for a near fall.

Takagi fired back and hit Made in Japan for a near fall. He yelled out and the fans fired up with him. Takagi hit a big punch and a sliding lariat, but Moloney popped up at 1. Takagi wiped him out to a pumping bomber. He set up for Last of the Dreton, but Moloney hit Drilla Killa for the win! WOW!!

WINNER: Drilla Moloney in 11:00. (***3/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This felt like a shocking result even though the match was very one-sided in Takagi’s favor. This was a really good way to jumpstart Moloney’s run in the heavyweight division.

Moloney looked great here and he appears to have put on some size for his jump to the heavyweight division.)

(3) SHOTA UMINO vs. GREAT-O-KHAN

Connors stayed in the commentary booth for this match.

Umino wiped out O-Khan once he got into the ring before the bell rang and the fans booed. O-Khan had strong words for Umino saying he should he should quit after his loss to ZSJ at Wrestle Kingdom last month. They brawled up the entrance ramp and O-Khan eventually suplexed Umino into the barricade to break his momentum.

Umino got off to a good start with an aggressive attack to start the match. Umino eventually got back on track with an exploder and the fans in Osaka booed him again. Umino hit ignition for a two count. O-Khan went for the Eliminator, but O-Khan countered it into a DDT. Umino hit a Death Rider a short time later, but O-Khan kicked out at the last second. Connors said he didn’t get all of that Death Rider on commentary.

O-Khan got on top of Umino and hit some big elbows to his head. He shoved the ref away and the ref came back and checked on Umino before letting him continue. Umino kicked out of an inverted Eliminator at the last second. O-Khan countered a Death Rider attempt. O-Khan hit a reverse STO and an Elminator for the win.

WINNER: Great-O-Khan in 10:00. (**3/4)

After the match, O-Khan tried to use his clippers on Umino. Umino stopped O-Khan and ended up cutting his own hair.

(Radican’s Analysis: This was an emphatic win for O-Khan and one would certainly think this result will send Umino to a full blown heel turn.

Umino falling on his own sword after the match and cutting his own hair definitely overshadowed the outcome of this match, as the intrigue falls to what’s next for Umino instead of who’s up next for O-Khan.)

(4) SANADA (w/Bullet Club War Dogs) vs. TAICHI

Connors said Sanada’s jacket is worth 15k. Sanada attacked Taichi as he made his entrance. Sanada tried to hit Taichi with his guitar, but he ducked it and ripped out Sanada. The story here was that Taichi had helped Sanada bring the best out of himself in the past, but he turned on him and joined the War Dogs.

They went to the floor and the bell still hadn’t rang. The ref finally called for the bell with both men still going at it on the floor. Taichi hit Sanada with a chair and went to do it again, but Taka Michinoku took it away from him.

Sanada turned the tide on Taichi when he got back into the ring and he hit a slingshot suplex. The announcers talked about how Taichi had brought out another side of Sanada during their rivalry, but Sanada could still not find acceptance from the fans.

Taichi had the upper hand, but Sanada grabbed the ref and hit a low blow. He hit the Muta Moonsault a short time later for a near fall. The fans fired up and chanted for Taichi. Taichi returned the favor a short time later and hit a low blow of his own and got a pinning combination for a near fall.

Taichi hit an axe bomber and then a Dangerous Backdrop for a near fall. He lifted Taichi up, but Sanada grabbed the ref again. Sanada hit a low blow and the Death Fall for the win.

WINNER: Sanada in 9:00. (**1/2)

Sanada was going to hit Taichi with the guitar after the match with the help of Ishimori, but Yuya Uemura came out to make the save and the fans went nuts as he sent the War Dogs packing.

Uemura has been out since getting injured during G1 Climax 34 last summer.

Uemura got in the mic and the fans chanted his name. Sanada was shown walking away with his guitar. Uemura said he’s ready for Sanada no matter where it takes place.

(Radican’s Analysis: There was some good action here balanced out by a lot of cheating by Sanada. The right person definitely won here and Sanada did need to cheat to win. I’m definitely excited to see so many possibilities coming out of this card so far. Uemura vs. Sanada should be a fun feud.)

Uemura was joined in the ring by Michinoku and Taichi after the match.

(5) TMDK (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) vs. CHAOS (Rocky Romero & Yoh) – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Championship

Romero and Yoh stood tall in the ring after taking out TMDK with a flurry of offense during the early going. Fujita went for a dive a short time later, but Chaos caught him and hit a double suplex on the floor. Chaos hit 3k on Fujita a short time later, but Eagles ran into the ring and broke up the pin.

Chaos hit The Needle Drop on Fujita a short time later, but he kicked out. Chaos was set up for Strong Zero on Fujita, but Eagles took Romero out with a super hurricanrana. TMDK got on a roll and hit a T Bomb in Romero for a near fall. Romero got hit with The Sweet Buster, bur Yoh broke it up.

Eagles hit a crazy dive to wipe out Yoh and crashed HARD into the guardrail. Eagles kicked Romero and Fujita hit a German for a near fall. He held on and dropped Romero down with an ace crusher out of the suplex position for the win.

WINNERS: Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles in 12:00 to retain the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Championship. (****)

After the match, Ishimori came down to the ring and said he wanted to fight them. He said his partner would be Robbie X.

(Radican’s Analysis: This was just a blast to watch from start to finish. These two teams went at it at a fast pace and the crowd kept building and building leading to the finish.

The match not only delivered, but the post match activity set up a future match for the champions as well.)

(6) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. BOLTIN OLEG – NEVER Openweight championship match

Oleg hit a shoulder tackle early to surprise Takeshita and the fans fired up. They went to the floor and Oleg charged at Takeshita and ran to right into the ring post. That looked brutal even with the padding. They went up top and Takeshita hit sick superplex that rocked the ring. The ref actually jumped to sell the impact and it looked fantastic.

Takeshita made the cover and the crowd gasped when Oleg kicked out. Oleg fired back a short time later and hit a running splash off the ropes for a two count. Oleg easily dropped Takeshita with fireman’s carry and the fans applauded his show of strength. Oleg hit a chop and twisted Takeshita back and forth with a gutwrench before tossing him TK the mat and the fans applauded.

Oleg got Takeshita up on his shoulders, but Takeshita countered it into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a great near fall. The fans applauded as both men regrouped. They joined hands and began trading forearms in the middle of the ring. They jr fans roared with each blow. Takeshita went down and Oleg held onto his arm. They eventually traded bomb. Takeshita collapsed on top of Oleg, who lifted him onto his shoulders from his knees and hit a rolling slam.

He made the cover, but Takeshita kicked out! Oleg went for a German, but Takeshita blocked it. They went back and forth off the ropes and Takeshita caught Oleg with a crazy clothesline. Oleg kicked out at one and Takeshita plastered him with a knee and he kicked out right away again!

Takeshita hit Straight Murder. Takeshita grabbed a front face lock. The ref checked his arm and Takeshita held his arm up and hit Raging Fire for the win. WOW!!

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita in 12:00 to retain the NEVER Openweight Championship. (****1/2)

After the match, we had yet another challenge as Ryohei Oiwa came out to challenge Takeshita for the NEVER Openweight Chanpionship. He left the ring and Takeshita got on the mic, but they didn’t translate it on commentary.

(Radican’s Analysis: Boltin Oleg became a star in front of our eyes during this match. The more feats of strength he managed to pull off the more the fans got into the match.

Oleg’s fighting spirit spots late really fired up the crowd before Takeshita got the emphatic finish. Oleg is limited but the way they accentuated his strengths in this match was great.)

(7) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. LIJ (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) – IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship match

LIJ tried to jump the YB but they were ready for it. Takahashi teased a hand shake with Matt, but then he slammed him into Nick to start the match. The YB turned the tide with Nick hitting a dive to the floor. He turned to the camera and talked some trash. The YB continued to dominate the action inside the ring.

Nick accidentally kicked Matt on the apron. He then hit a spring board right into a low blow from Naito. Takahashi got on a roll and hit running splash after running splash on the floor to take out Matt and Nick. Matt cut off Takahashi with a series of Northern Light Suplexes. He held up Takahashi with his knees and Nick came off the top and hit a double stomp.

The YB ran wild throwing superkicks and the fans fired up for their offense. Takahashi was set up for a TK driver and Naito got a roll up on Matt for a near fall. Naito ducked the EVP Trigger and hit a sloppy Destino on Matt, so Nick just ran into the picture and they nailed Naito with a EVP trigger, but Takahashi broke up the pin. I’m not sure what they were going for there.

Takahashi was set up for the TK Driver, but Naito saved it from the floor. Nick tried to go up top to hit it, but Takahashi reversed it and Naito shoved Nick off the top into a LIJ Driver on Matt. Nick took a tandem Destino and then a solo Destino and it was good for the win.

WINNERS: LIJ in 10:00 to become the new IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Champions. (**3/4)

The YB thanked Japan as they left and Matt said they would be back.

(Radican’s Analysis: This match just never found its groove. There were some cool spots, but it wasn’t like the fans ever got super into the action like they had for other matches in the card.

They did do some nice counter sequences down the stretch, but this match never seemed to go anywhere in terms of storytelling or pacing to get me into it.)

(8) YOTA TSUJI vs. GABE KIDD – IWGP Global Hvt. Championship match

This should be one heck of a match with both guys looking to cement their spot on the top tier of the roster. Both men opened the match by slapping each other in the face. They backed away and then locked up. Kidd did a cartwheel to counter a head scissors takedown. He danced around and eventually dumped Tsuji to the mat with a big slam.

They to the floor and traded some sick chops before going at it inside the ring. Tsuji hit some chops that sounded like firecrackers going off. Kids chest began to turn pink. They continued to slap the crap out of each other. They really picked up the pace and Tsuji took Kidd down with a series of kicks. He made the cover, but only got a two count. Tsuji began to go after Kidd’s legs and he grabbed a Boston Crab.

Kidd struggled, but Tsuji brought him back to the center of the ring. Kidd went for the ropes again and this time he got there. Kidd barely had stood up in the corner and Tsuji nailed him with a running knee. Kidd blocked Marlowe and for a knee. Tsuji hit a big knee and then a big clothesline for a near fall. He went for the Gene Blast, but Kidd got the Cobra Twist. He then transitioned and hit a suplex and both men were down.

Kidd showed great intensity as he yelled and got to his feet first. He nailed Tsuji with a big clothesline in the corner. Kidd got a guillotine on the ropes. Kidd hit a headbutt and Tsuji screamed and hit a headbutt of his own to Kidd’s chest. They ended up standing up top and Kidd clotheslined him to the mat! He hit another big clothesline for a near fall. Tsuji fired back with a slam and a knee and both men were down. WOW!

Tsuji got up first and screamed at Kidd, who used Tsuji to pull himself to his feet. Both men hit big blows and smiled at each other. They began trading slaps to the face. Tsuji hit a curb stomp a short time later. He charged at Kidd, but got caught in a piledriver! Holy s—-t!! Kidd rolled over and covered Tsuji with his arm for a two count.

The fans fired up and they went to another big exchange. Kidd hit a big lariat, but Tsuji surprised him with a Gene Blaster and the fans roared. Tsuji could not make the cover. Both men were down and the ref began a standing 10 count. Tsuji nearly got up, but fell and the ref’s count hit 10 for a draw. WOW!

Both men were ent heed to heed and began trading light headbutts. They yelled at each other while touching forehead to forehead. Kidd ended up blasting Tsuji with a forearm.

WINNER: n/a – match went to a double draw in 22:00. Tsuji retains the IWGP Global Hvt. Championship. (****)

After the match, House of Torture jumped Tsuji. The lights went out and Evil came to the ring with Dick Togo. They were supposed to Kent come back. Evil picked up Tsuji and hit Everything is Evil. They lifted up Kidd and then laid him out as well.

Evil got on the mic and laughed at Tsuji. He then told Kidd that The War Dogs were no longer in Bullet club. Connors finally left the booth to help, but Narita immediately wiped him out.

(Radican’s Analysis: These two brought the absolute best out of each other. They have incredibly chemistry and they just went to war right from the bell. The slaps to the face early set the tone and they were off to the races there.

This is was going so good that I didn’t want to see either guy lose. Tsuji has never looked so vicious in the ring, but Kidd brought it out of him during this match. The fans got hotter and hotter as it went on. I wasn’t a fan of the draw and I liked it even less after the post match stuff with HOT. It really put a damper on what was otherwise an incredible match.)

A video aired before the main event of Goto coming up short in his previous suits at NJPW’s top prize. Goto then came out to huge Goto chants.

(9) ZACK SABRE JR. vs. HIROOKI GOTO – IWGP World Hvt. Championship match

Goto was clearly the crowd favorite. He hit a shoulder tackle early that fired up the fans. Sabre fired back and took the action to the mat, but Goto managed to get to the ropes. Sabre targeted Goto’s arm. He got the British Roll a short time later for a near fall.

Goto fired back and hit a one man Shota out of the corner. He was in control when Sabre suddenly hit a Zack Driver that left both men down. Sabre hit several forearms the time Goto up. Goto hit a reverse GTR, but Sabre caught him by surprise with a kick and hit a Zack Driver. Sabre went right after Goto’s arm and applied a submission. Sabre got his legs around one of Goto’s arms and he cranked on Goto’s other arm.

Sabre had Goto nearly bent in half and the fan chanted for Goto. Sabre got a fully applied double arm submission, but Goto would not submit and he managed to fight his way to the ropes.

Goto caught a Sabre kick. Sabre ran right into a punch that saw Goto hurt his arm applying it. Sabre got a choke and Goto began to fade. The fans chanted Goto’s name. Sabre let go and hit a PK, but Goto no-sold it and hit a lariat. Sabre struggled to escape a GTR, so Goto nailed him with a headbutt to the chest.

Sabre hit Goto with several slaps to the face, but Goto cut him off with another headbutt. Goto pulled Sabe into several more headbutts. He then decked Sabre with a lariat. Goto lifted Sabre and the fans went crazy for Shouten Kai!!! Sabre suddenly slipped away and rolled Goto up for a near fall. Sabre was trying to slip around Goto when he hit him with another lariat.

Sabre countered a GTR attempt and went for a backslide, but Goto countered again and hit the GTR. Goto picked Sabre up and hit another GTR for the win as the fans counted along. WOW!

The fans chanted loudly for Goto after the match ended. Yoshi-Hashi could be seen on the floor celebrating.

Connors said there were women crying in the stands. Goto was presented with the title by Red Shoes. Hashi joined him in the ring. Goto cried and went down to his knees as the fans chanted his name.

Goto grabbed the mic and the fans continued to chant his name. He said today was for his father. Goto pointed to the sky and the fans applauded. Got an asked where hit children were and they came to the ring. Goto hugged his children. He picked up his daughter and gold confetti rained down as the fans chanted his name.

WINNER: Hirrooki Goto in 20:00 to become the new IWGP World Hvt. Championship. (****3/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: What an amazing atmosphere this match had. The fans were behind Goto from the start and chanted his name throughout the match. Sabre worked over his arm, but Goto would not tap out.

Goto just would not be denied down the stretch and the finishing sequence was amazing. The post-match celebration was truly one of the best feel-good moments ever in wrestling. Goto has. Even denied so many times in the G1 and when wrestling for a shot to win the top prize in NJPW in gut wrenching fashion. Tonight was the night to make up for all of Goto’s shortcomings in the past. As a total package between the match and post-match celebration this was close to perfect.)

Yuji Niigata challenged Goto to a match during the press conference after the match. He said he wanted to face Nagata, but he already had a challenger in reference to Hiroshi Tanahashi. Stewart also mentioned that Chris Charlton would be back on March 6.

Contact Sean via email with questions and comments at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on blue sky @seanradican.